Surgical Robotic System Market Growing at a Rapid Pace by 2027 | Trends and Future Forecasting

Surgical Robotic Systems Market

Today's surgical robots have options such as special robotic camera scanners that development was made possible partly due to greater investment in R&D.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A surgical robotic system is a combination of tools and devices, as well as software and services that can be used for minimally invasive surgeries, such as in gynecology, cardiac care, neurology, orthopedics. Robotic surgical systems can help improve efficiency and accuracy during operations, minimise objections during surgery, and reduce postoperative complications.

Type of gynecologic surgery in 2019 accounted for the highest share. Orthopedic surgery is one of the fastest growing medical specialties and it's projected to register a 14.5% CAGR over the next five years. This is due to the increasing numbers of people opting for procedures requiring less recovery time, such as robotic surgery.

The rising demand for advanced medical facilities and the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and obesity are primarily responsible for the growth of the global surgical robotic systems market. Modern technology has improved a lot in recent years, and this has surely impacted the field of robotics. Today's surgical robots have options such as special robotic camera scanners that can also help with kidney surgery and other kind of invasive surgeries. This development was made possible partly due to greater investment in R&D.

Based on components, the accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical robotic systems market in 2019, driven by increasing adoption of surgical robotic systems in tier-1 hospitals, frequent sales of accessories for these systems, and demand for highly efficient replaceable components.

饾悅饾悗饾悤饾悎饾悆-饾煆饾煑 饾悎饾惁饾惄饾悮饾悳饾惌 饾悁饾惂饾悮饾惀饾惒饾惉饾悽饾惉

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Covid-19 has been a boon for surgical robotics systems and is expected to continue to be a leading factor in their growth over the next 5 years. One of the causes for this is that many hospitals have had to suspend non-emergency surgeries as they have turned into Covid centers.

路聽聽聽聽聽聽Since Covid-19 has stopped elective surgeries from happening, robot surgeries are becoming more common. They're great for helping out people who are critically ill as they can be safer than open or traditional operations.

饾悑饾悶饾悮饾悵饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾悐饾悶饾惒 饾悘饾惀饾悮饾惒饾悶饾惈饾惉:

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.,

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Stryker Corporation,

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Titan Medical Inc.,

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Transenterix, Inc.,

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Johnson & Johnson,

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Globus Medical, Inc.,

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Medtronic Plc.,

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 SIEMENS AG (Siemens Healthineers),

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Smith & Nephew

路聽聽聽聽聽聽聽 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

