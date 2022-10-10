Amber Lounge, Breaks Records with Overwhelming Sold Out Success at the Singapore Grand Prix
Celebrities, Supermodels, F1 Drivers and Crypto Kings grace the world’s most exclusive afterparty in SingaporeSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix broke more than just attendance records, it was also host to the legendary F1 afterparty Amber Lounge held at its grand new home, The Fullerton Bay Hotel’s, The Clifford Pier over the race weekend.
Over 800 guests per night attended the luxurious affair held over two nights, up from 600 over previous years, and sold out ahead of opening night leaving only celebrities, superstars and select VVIPs ‘walk-in’ access to the world’s most exclusive afterparty. Another first for Amber Lounge this year were the newly introduced Amber Suites, and an ultra-exclusive Noir Suite (of which only one was available each night) snapped up for a matching price tag of S$100,000.
The glamorous post-race event saw the likes of international superstars such as the Black Eyed Peas (Will.I.am, Apl.d.AP and J. Rey) and Far East Movement alongside legendary record executive, Russell Simmons party it up with international jet-setters, Cordell Broadus (Snoop Dogg’s son), Jaycee Chan (Jackie Chan’s son) and Australian popstar Emma Hewitt.
Guests were transported on a multi-sensorial journey, featuring exhilarating world-class entertainment including theatrical cabaret and cirque-themed escapades, together with world No. 8 DJ Oliver Heldens hitting the decks on Saturday night, and outstanding performances on Sunday by Swedish singer-songwriter John Martin best known for his collaborations with Swedish House Mafia, alongside music partner Michel Zitron.
No Amber Lounge afterparty would be complete without its racing fraternity to support, and the extravagant event celebrated the world’s only F1 night race with Thai-British racing driver Alex Albon together with Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi both from the Williams racing team. Key members of the F1 community including senior representatives from F1 itself and the drivers themselves made post-race appearances at the celebrity-studded occasion including Antonio Giovinazzi from the Sauber team.
Asian celebrities were also out in full force over the weekend with the likes of Filipino-British model/actress, Yass Pressman and Filipino actress/model Julia Barretto better known as the ‘Drama Princess’ to her 11 million plus followers on Instagram. Filipino-American actor Gerald Anderson and Filipino-British beauty queen, Maggie Wilson also joined in the lavish festivities with Malaysian multi-hyphenate Maya Karin.
Sunday night saw American rapper Fatman Scoop perform while guests enjoyed flowing Perrier Jouet Champagne along with special presentations of Royal Salute whisky 21, Codigo 1530’s newly launched Sherry Cask Anejo tequila, The Orientalist’s Gunpowder Gin and exquisite Nomad Caviar.
Besides the spectacular musical entertainment, Amber Lounge wowed guests with a specially curated international performance troupe comprising world-class artists that have performed in global productions such as ‘Zumanity’ by Cirque Du Soleil, Rocky Lanes from The Box NYC as well as the brilliant dancers from House of Dancing Water. The mega-entertainment fuelled concept was another key distinguishing factor that elevated the new Amber Lounge experience, never before seen in the 20-year history of the acclaimed event.
