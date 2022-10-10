Mechanical Ventilator Market Size Expected to Gain USD 18.6 BN, at a 12.82% CAGR by 2030

Mechanical ventilator market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanical Ventilator Market was valued at $2.24 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $3.81 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. The intensive care unit segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017. A mechanical ventilator is a machine designed to facilitate breathable air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe or is breathing insufficiently. It comprises a control system, flexible breathing circuit, monitors, and alarms. It is one of the most common medical devices deployed in intensive care units of hospitals. The expanding geriatric population who is prone to respiratory disorders significantly drives the growth of the mechanical ventilator market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major companies profiled in this report include Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion/Vyaire Medical, Inc.), Carl Reiner Gmbh, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Plc. (Covidien Ltd.), Mindray Medical International Limited, and Smiths Group, Plc. The other players in the value chain include Tecme SA, ResMed Corp., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Air Liquide Medical Systems, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., and Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/453

In addition, escalating government expenditures in healthcare that promote adoption of mechanical ventilators in the developing countries, such as China and India, propel the market growth. The swelling number of intensive care units was observed in China in 2016, which led the government to continue to be a large buyer. Such circumstances positively affect the market growth.

The intensive care unit segment generated the maximum revenue and is expected to maintain this trend in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period, owing to rise in ICU bed admissions and high demand of advanced & customizable mechanical ventilators based on specific need of ventilation.

Based on mode, the market is divided into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. The non-invasive ventilation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2025, attributed to the fact that noninvasive ventilation (NIV) is associated with a lower risk of mortality as compared to invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV).

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/453

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The transport/portable/ambulatory segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% (in terms of volume) from 2018 to 2025.

• The ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% (in terms of value) from 2018 to 2025.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global mechanical ventilators market in 2017 accounting for more than four-fifth of the global market in 2017.

• The adult segment dominated the age group category of the mechanical ventilator market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Digital Radiology Market

Biomaterials Market



𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

