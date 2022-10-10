Submit Release
Ready to launch! Expanse Studios heads for Las Vegas G2E in full gear

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just a few weeks after participating at SBC Summit in Barcelona, with newest slots – Pirate's Power, Magic Wheel and Fortune Farm, freshly launched – the Expanse Studios' engine completes preparations for the industry's paramount event – Las Vegas G2E!

The world's gaming elite is ready for Expanse's newest slots and casual card, roulette and table games, available for play as the company continues to expand into new regions and provide the paramount gaming experience.

Visit the Stand 3926 and book your deal at guaranteed lowest integration and revenue share costs.

The market share of Expanse Studios is growing rapidly due to the success of its of slot, table, skill and lottery games in HTML5 technology, integrated with the industry's best aggregators and featuring fully customisable promo tools such as free spins, multi-level progressive jackpots and tournaments.

Email the Expanse Studios team at contact@expanse.studio, visit the Stand 3926 at Las Vegas G2E and join the fastest growing online casino provider.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio's team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

press@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cfd55db-d747-4aad-adb0-69ecba4cb8bc


