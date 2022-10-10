Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size is expected to reach at USD 182.9 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.2%, Owing to rising adoption of Electric Vehicles

TOKYO, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size accounted for USD 17.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 182.9 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2030



Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Statistics

Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market revenue was worth USD 17.2 billion in 2021, with a 30.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific region leads with more than 57% electric vehicle charging infrastructure market share in 2021

In 2021, the U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure industry had a value of over 3 billion.

Among charger type, fast charging segment has captured 92% of total market in 2021

By application, the commercial sector accounted highest revenue share of over 80% in 2021

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Overview

Over the past several years, the development of electric vehicles is constantly increasing due to their fuel economy and eco-friendly functionality. The increasing levels of carbon dioxide emissions as well as other hazardous pollutants caused by transportation have necessitated the use of electric mobility. As a result, there is a growing demand for Electrical Vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure in industrial and residential applications. Furthermore, increased collaboration among car makers for charging infrastructure via a monthly subscription is projected to promote electric vehicle charging infrastructure market growth.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Growth Factors

Rising adoption of electric vehicles mobilities

Growing concerns over carbon dioxide emissions

Government initiatives and tax breaks to endorse faster setup of EV charging infrastructure

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics

Rapidly expanding electric mobility adoption and sales, as well as the implementation of legislation, incentives, and policies encouraging EV use, such as exemption from registration plate lotteries, admittance to limited traffic areas, and so on, are some of the primary factor driving the EV charging infrastructure market trend. Additionally, collaboration among various vehicle manufacturers, Original equipment manufacturers, as well as charging system developers is driving market expansion.

Additionally, green energy is predicted to play a vital role in both domestic and public Electric vehicle charging. Electric vehicle consumers are very worried about carbon dioxide emissions. Manufacturers are rapidly updating the charging mechanisms utilized in their Electric vehicle charging infrastructure to solve these challenges. This is among the most important elements expected to drive the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market's expansion.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on charging type, connector, and application. By charging type, the segment is separated into slow charger, and fast charger. According to the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market forecast, the fast charging category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Moreover, the market is divided into CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System (CCS), and Others, based on the connector. Also, in terms of application, the market is further categorized into commercial, and residential.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Regional Overview

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific Drives The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Followed By Europe

The Asia-Pacific region will lead the electric car charging infrastructure industry in 2021. In the Asia-Pacific area, China is indeed the dominant country. Along with its less integrated automotive industry and the world's biggest EV market, China has one of the most diverse offerings. Geographically, China dominates the electric car charging station market. As EV sales and consumption in the country have expanded, so has the demand for charging stations to serve the country's burgeoning EVs. China boasts the world's largest EV charging infrastructure, with 976,000 charging stations (June 2019). Each month, averages of 11,025 charging units are added. Some of the key Chinese companies engaged in the making and implementation of charging stations are State Grid Corporation of China, Qindao Teld New Energy, Star Charge, & AnYo Charging.

According to the electric vehicle charging infrastructure industry analysis, Europe has the second biggest leading market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The European automobile market is expected to decrease by 22% by 2020. Nonetheless, new electrical vehicle registration more than doubled to 1.4 million, accounting for 10% of total sales. In significant markets, Germany recorded 395 000 new electric automobiles, while France recorded 185 000. Electric cars earned a record-high the market share of 75% in Norway, up about one-third from 2019. According to IEA data, electric car sales in Iceland surpassed 50%, Sweden 30%, and the Netherlands 25%.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Players

Some of the prominent Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market companies are ABB, BP Chargemaster, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Eaton Corp., Schneider Electric, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., Tesla, Inc., SemaConnect, Inc., and Webasto SE.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Strategies

In October 2019, Xpeng Motors signed a partnership with TELD, which operates China's largest charging infrastructure and environment. As part of the agreement, Xpeng and TELD would share charge and payment data across the country. Xpeng's APP has access to TELD's 50,000 charging facilities in 183 Chinese cities, letting consumers search for TELD charging facilities via Xpeng's APP or automobiles. A simple code scan can be used to complete payment.

In January 2017, Chargemaster officially confirmed a merger with Elektromotive and its affiliate, Charge Your Car. Chargemaster's POLAR clients have now access to more than 5,000 charging sites across the UK as a result of the agreement. Chargemaster, the UK's leading designer and provider of EV charging points, will invest £15 million in additional charging sites and innovative technologies.

