AM Best's Market Briefing at 2022 Singapore International Reinsurance Conference to Deliver Global and Regional Trend Analysis

AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing - Singapore International Reinsurance Conference (SIRC) will explore the state of the global and Asia-Pacific reinsurance markets on Tuesday, 1 November as part of the SIRC 2022 "Re-Connecting" event.

The market briefing will take place at 4:00 p.m. (SGT) in the Heliconia Ballroom at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the same location as the overall conference. During the briefing, senior analytical leaders from AM Best's international offices will provide (re)insurance market insight. AM Best currently maintains a stable market segment outlook on the global reinsurance industry, with Asia-Pacific reinsurers generally exhibiting improved results compared with global peers. Discussion topics will include a global market update of reinsurance developments and reviews of Northeast and Southeast Asia reinsurance markets and emerging risks, with outlooks for those regions. In addition, market trends for delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE), such as managing general agents and other underwriting agencies, will be discussed with a primer on Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs — an industry-first tool providing an objective, independent opinion of a DUAE's ability to perform services on behalf of carriers.

For more information and to register, please visit http://www.ambest.com/events/imbSIRC2022/index.html.

The panel will be chaired by Rob Curtis, chief executive officer of AM Best's Singapore operations. Panelists for the market briefing include:

Greg Carter, managing director, analytics – EMEA & Asia Pacific;

Stefan Holzberger, chief rating officer;

Christie Lee, senior director, analytics – Northeast Asia; and

Michael Dunckley, director, analytics – Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

SIRC, organised by the Singapore Reinsurers' Association, is one of the leading annual global reinsurance industry events. This year's event runs from 31 October to 3 November, and is themed as "Re-Connecting ... Re-Shaping the Future!" For more information about SIRC, please visit the event page and agenda.

AM Best is a contributing broadcast partner to the event, and AMBest TV will provide coverage of the conference. For daily reports and interviews, look for the SIRC-related playlist under the "Event Coverage 2022" tab at www.ambest.tv.

For questions about the market briefing, or to arrange a meeting at SIRC to learn more about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best's Credit Ratings, please contact Curtis, who also is head of market development for the Asia-Pacific region, at robert.curtis@ambest.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

