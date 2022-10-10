Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 7400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:08 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

During the course of the initial on-scene investigation, the shooting victim was found to be possession of a handgun. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, 37-year-old Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession.

The suspect in the shooting, who was also found to be in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest, is identified as 30-year-old Kristian Allen, of Upper Marlboro, MD. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. Allen was additionally charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Destruction of Property for an offense that occurred on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast.