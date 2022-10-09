Submit Release
Thanksgiving dinners available at some local reception centres

CANADA, October 9 - Residents who are still without power and who are unable to celebrate Thanksgiving due to ongoing restoration efforts can pick up a holiday dinner at their local reception centre.

In partnership with municipalities and local authorities, reception centres in Tignish Shore, North Shore, West River, Kingston, Miltonvale Park, Clyde River, Morell, Resort Municipality, and Three Rivers will have hot Thanksgiving meals available for pick-up on Monday, October 10, 2022.  

Many other communities and reception centers are also providing meals and residents are encouraged to reach out to their local municipality or reception centers to find out more details. 

To find out more details about pick-up times and availability please contact the reception centers in your local municipalities. 

“Thanksgiving is usually a time for loved ones to be together, and with extended power outages, we know that this is not possible for many Island families right now. Offering a hot meal for people who are still not connected back to the grid is a small gesture that we hope can fill a small gap during an incredibly tough time for our province.”

- Premier Dennis King

Adam Ross
Office of the Premier
adamross@gov.pe.ca

