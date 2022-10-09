Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance releases video series showcasing community diversity, opportunity, and business development in the region.

The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance has released a new video series called Business, Community, Opportunity. This exciting series highlights 10 businesses across the region and showcases the positive impact they have on the community. From job creation to economic development, these businesses are making a difference in the lives of their employees and customers.

The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance has released a new video series that showcases the community's diversity and opportunity. This video series provides an insightful look into the unique dynamics of the region, from its thriving business development sector to its strong sense of community. The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance is committed to promoting entrepreneurship and business development in the area, and this video series is another example of its dedication to creating opportunities for all members of the community.

The 7th video in their series is on Business, Community, and Opportunity and introduces Pastor Austin and Pastor Sara Hill from the historic First Presbyterian Church in Fort Dodge. The Hills talk about how their church is contributing to the community and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and business development while also following the mission of their church and congregation. They also discuss the importance of diversity and how it makes a community stronger.

Pastor Sara and Pastor Austin Hill provide an important service to our community acting as Chaplains for our local emergency response teams. Pastor Sara supports the Fort Dodge Fire Department as Chaplain while Paster Austin extends that support to the Fort Dodge Police Department as Chaplain. Both work towards building relationships with the departments while also learning more about many of the life-changing situations that they are often faced with when they are on duty. This unique opportunity provides invaluable insight into how we can better serve those in need in times of crisis and helps strengthen ties within our community.

Pastor Austin holds another unique role by sitting on the board of the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance where he provides another level of insight and support to the board and the members of the GFDGA. This interaction has developed community projects that the First Presbyterian Congregation has taken on including providing funding for the Lord's Cupboard to expand its location for more pantry space for food to address food insecurity in the region. A recent expansion of their daycare facilities is now serving 75+ children every day and helping with needed childcare services in the region.

Jill Nelson, Community Development Director of the GFDGA speaks about the Hill's impact on the community. "What I have learned about Sara and Austin over the course of the last several years is they wholeheartedly believe that in order for their church to be successful and fulfill the mission of the church they gotta be out in the community to make an impact".

Expanding the conversation, Lydia Schurr, Communication Specialist with the GFDGA states, "Austin made the point that had he not been involved with the GFDGA he may not have known that this was a huge need but because he is in the room with different discussions happening, he knows, and he can take that back to his church and try to come up with a solution".

The GFDGA encourages everyone to watch the video, along with the others in the series to learn more about the businesses, community, and opportunities that are in the region. The videos can also be freely shared on social media and websites as a resource for job recruitment and business development in the region. The other videos will continue to be released every three weeks through the rest of the year and you can hear more about them on the Spin It Podcast sponsored by Spin Markket + Digital that is released in conjunction with the videos.

