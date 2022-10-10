Hartzell Propeller Promotes Jon Stoy To VP Sales, Support and Services; Gary Chafin Assumes Consulting Role
We benefit from Gary’s expertise as a consultant, as Jon, an extremely capable aviation sales executive in his own right, assumes the important responsibilities of leading customer facing roles.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a distinguished 35-year career in technical and sales roles for Hartzell Propeller, Gary Chafin, Vice President of Global Sales and Product Support, has retired. Going forward he will serve Hartzell Propeller and all of the Hartzell Aviation companies, including Hartzell Engine Tech and Hartzell Aerospace Welding, as a consultant responsible for special projects.
As part of the planned transition, Hartzell Propeller has promoted veteran aviation sales executive Jon Stoy to Vice President Sales, Support and Services. In his new position, Stoy’s broad portfolio includes responsibilities for the company’s OEM and specialized propeller sales teams, product support, technical publications, shipping and warehouse logistics, customer service, and advanced air mobility business development and new technology.
“Gary Chafin’s many contributions to Hartzell Propeller and our customers over the years have been enormous. He is leaving very big shoes to fill,” said company president JJ Frigge. “We are so glad to be able to benefit from Gary’s experience and expertise as a consultant, as Jon Stoy, an extremely capable aviation sales executive in his own right, assumes the important responsibilities of leading all of Hartzell Propeller’s customer facing roles into the future,” Frigge added.
Stoy joined Hartzell Propeller in 2021 as Director of Sales with 14 years of experience in a variety of aviation sales roles. Prior to joining Hartzell, he was General Aviation Business Development Manager for Aeroshell, Director of Aviation Infrastructures & Services for NetJets, and Charter Services Manager for Executive Jet Management.
He is a commercial, multiengine and instrument-rated pilot with over 1,000 flight hours. Stoy has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio State University in Aviation Management and is an active member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the American Bonanza Society and the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Gary Chafin’s career at Hartzell Propeller began in 1987, after serving as a crew chief for the United States Air Force. He had increasingly responsible roles in Product Support and OEM Sales culminating as VP Global Sales and Support for the past nine years. In addition to consulting on special projects with Hartzell Aviation, Chafin plans to divide his semi-retirement between homes in Ohio and Mexico.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. President JJ Frigge heads the company, which is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. In addition, Quality Aircraft Accessories, an authorized MRO facility and worldwide general aviation distribution center, is a Hartzell Aviation Company. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
