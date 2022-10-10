The Louisiana Creole Research Association Presents its 18th Annual Conference

This year’s conference spotlights the curation and preservation of Louisiana Creole culture through photography and other media

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading New Orleans-based family research and educational organization, the Louisiana Creole Research Association, presents “We Know This Place”: Curating Louisiana’s Creole Heritage in partnership with the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Xavier University of Louisiana. The conference will take place on Saturday, October 22, at Xavier University of Louisiana from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and includes a series of workshops and active learning platforms that allow participants to explore cultural preservation and documentation. In addition, attendees will learn about the process of digitization which speaks to the Smithsonian Institute’s mission of documenting African American life, history, and culture.

Following the workshops, attendees are invited to join the Louisiana Creole Research Organization’s members on Sunday, October 23 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the New Orleans Museum of Art for a curated tour of “Called to the Camera: Black American Studio Photographers.” This exhibition brings together over 250 photographs and reframes the history of American photography by placing Black photographers and subjects at the center of that story, thus arguing for a reconsideration of how historians and institutions evaluate and display photography.

“Since its inception, the Louisiana Creole Research Association has served as a resource to the Louisiana community regarding cultural documentation. This year, we are thrilled to partner with the National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of their community curation program! Our organizations share a passion for storytelling through various media, exploring how African American culture and history impact the overall American culture, and collaborating with like-minded mission-driven organizations to share our history further. That is why I believe this partnership will greatly benefit our members and conference attendees as they will be able to dive further into their culture,” said Pat Schexnayder, Conference Chair at the Louisiana Creole Research Association.

“Our Community Curation activities exemplify the national museum’s current Living History campaign. As we celebrate the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s sixth anniversary and look to the future, we realize the deep impact that an appreciation of the past can have. Knowing that we are giving voice and creating space for underrepresented and newly recovered narratives of Black history and cultural experiences through our digitization, preservation, genealogy, and education projects truly brings history to life in ways that enrich everyone’s identity as Americans,” said Doretha K. Williams, Ph.D., Smith Fund Program Manager at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Conference fees are $60 for members, $70 for non-members, and $30 for students. Paid registration includes lunch on Saturday and admission to the museum tour on Sunday. More information regarding the conference and the Louisiana Creole Research Association can be found at www.lacreole.org.



About the Louisiana Creole Research Association

The Louisiana Creole Research Association, Inc., known as LA Creole, was founded on August 21, 2004. LA Creole is a New Orleans-based non-profit family research organization dedicated to the study of the history and culture of the Creoles of Color of Louisiana through ancestral research, education, and celebration.