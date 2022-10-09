Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,743 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 5:27 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots.  Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a handgun was recovered. 

 

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, 19-year-old Larry Walden, of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.