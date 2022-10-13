Mutt Natural Dog Care Launches Brand - And New Natural Dog Products
Mutt Natural Dog Care has officially launched their new and exciting brand! With that, comes new products formulated for pups.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mutt Natural Dog Care, formerly known as Mutt Cosmetics, has officially launched their new and exciting brand! With that, comes new products formulated for pups - including natural dog bubble baths, bath bombs, shampoos and much more.
A mutt dog often refers to a dog that is an unknown grab bag of dog breeds resulting in an exciting unique best friend. Mutt Natural Dog Care takes the idea of that “surprise” and applies it to the dog care shopping experience. Designers and owners Tony and Zach strategically designed Mutt Natural Dog Care to be reminiscent of high-end human care. Using only the most high-quality raw materials to formulate, branding and marketing that aligns more with something you’d find at a Sephora, and innovations that allow you to treat your pup as lavishly as we treat ourselves. When presenting the creation of Mutt to someone, they often can't believe it is for their dog.
At the end of the day, it’s what is inside that counts. When looking at the packaging and branding of Mutt you’ll see a lot of clear packaging showcasing the beautiful handmade product first while also offering a perfect backdrop for a nostalgic color glitch, pulling inspiration from the timeless designs of the 70s and 80s. This eye for detail and rhythm of design paired with all the high-quality formulations being made by hand in-house, you get a product our customers at times fight their pups for.
From start to finish Mutt's true purpose is to spark a new opportunity for dog owners to treat and connect to their pups. Mutt offers a diverse range of products from specific breed needs like bullies with their hyper-sensitive skin and dry noses, to new ways to just connect with your pet through a fun interactive bathing experience.
Mutt is known to bring new and exciting products to the pet care industry. In fact, Mutt Natural Dog Care was the first ever to create a “dog bath bomb” back in 2016. Starting with just one scent, they now have a range of over a half a dozen scents for your pup. They recently also launched fun dog bubble baths – including some with mini dog bath bombs inside!
They don't plan to stop here. They are continuing to expand their line of natural dog shampoos, conditioners, nose and paw balms and much more. Shoppers can expect their pooches to be pampered when their box of goodies arrive at the door!
You can check out their wide range of natural dog products at hellomutt.com
