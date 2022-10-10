Robotic Nurses Market to reach over USD 2.33 Billion by the year 2030-Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Robotic Nurses market info Robotic Nurses market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Robotic Nurses Market By Product Type (Autonomous Mobile Robots, Independence Support Robots and Daily Care & Transportation Robots), Treatment Type (Homecare Settings, Senior Care Facilities and Hospitals & Clinics), End-user(Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory care Settings and Research Organizations)– Technology Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030"

Robotic nurses help patients move around and perform simple tasks like administering medicine and monitoring vital signs. Therefore, robotic nurses are a conduit between distant medical personnel and patients. These robotic nurses assist elderly and disabled patients with daily duties, engage in conversation, watch them, and gather patient records, among other things. As the world's elderly population grows, robotic nurse aides are more in demand and are utilized for various daily tasks. As a result of significant technological advancements and increased funding for healthcare robotics research, it is also projected that the demand for robotic nurses will increase over the following years. Due to significant technological developments and growing research into healthcare robotics, it is also projected that the demand for robotic nurses will increase in the upcoming years. Another reason driving the need for robotic nurses is increased funding and awards for developing nursing aid robots that can efficiently perform a nurse's everyday activities. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favourable effect on the market because more patients were hospitalized, which increased the demand for robotic nurse aides for patients. While caring for the COVID-19-infected patients, the robots also assisted in preserving social distance, further fueling the market's expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The expanding elderly population is one of the main reasons anticipated to support the growth of the nursing robots market. In addition to human nurses, nursing robots are increasingly used in hospitals, nursing homes, and private residences. They can assist with planning and physically demanding tasks and fight senior isolation and boredom. Additionally, they might be given tedious tasks like taking vital signs. Along with more significant global social and economic changes, the world's population is ageing. According to estimates, the main factors contributing to the increase in the senior population are declining fertility, altered patterns of marriage, cohabitation, and divorce, and increasing levels of education among younger generations.

Challenges:

Safety concerns and issues like the high cost of robotic systems are expected to limit market expansion. Training employees, performing repairs, and reorganizing the work process are additional variable costs. Concerns about the security and safety of these robots are another factor limiting the market's growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American Robotic Nurses market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The availability of top-notch healthcare facilities, hospitals' high purchasing power to invest in these systems, improved insurance company partnerships, and an increased number of people choosing superior healthcare services are some of the key reasons driving North America's revenue growth. The region's desire for robot-based assistants is also driven by the increased necessity to maintain a nurse-to-patient ratio. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the Robotic Nurses market because there is a sizable senior adult population. Additionally, the market expansion is supported by the region's expanding healthcare sector and rising R&D spending on robotics systems. The market now has more opportunities to introduce new goods thanks to the advent of AI, IoT, and machine learning, as well as the region's expanding 5G network adoption.

Recent Developments:

• In December 2021, in Texas, a robotic nurse assistant dubbed Moxi from Diligent Robotics was used for jobs including bringing test samples and getting medications.

Segmentation of Robotic Nurses Market-

By Product Type-

• Autonomous Mobile Robots

• Independence Support Robots

• Daily Care & Transportation Robots

By Treatment Type-

• Homecare Settings

• Senior Care Facilities

• Hospitals & Clinics

By End-User-

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Ambulatory care Settings

• Research Organizations

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

