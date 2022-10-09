Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Centessa To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc. ("Centessa" or the "Company") CNTA and reminds investors of the November 28, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Centessa by (1) Centessa American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/CNTA.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) lixivaptan was less safe than Defendants had represented; (2) Defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (3) ZF874 was less safe than Defendants had represented; (4) Defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On April 21, 2021, Centessa filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on May 27, 2021 (the "Registration Statement").

On or about May 28, 2021, Centessa conducted the IPO, issuing 16.5 million of its ADSs to the public at the Offering price of $20 per ADS, for proceeds of $306.9 million to the Company after expenses and applicable underwriting discounts.

On June 1, 2021, Centessa filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the "Prospectus" and, collectively with the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents").

On November 1, 2021, Centessa issued a press release announcing results from the Phase 1 study evaluating ZF874 in treating AATD, including, among other results, potential safety issues related to increases in liver enzymes alanine aminotransferase ("ALT") and aspartate aminotransferase ("AST") in one of the study subjects.

On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $3.19 per share, or 18.55%, to close at $14.01 per share on November 1, 2021.

On June 2, 2022, Centessa issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has made the strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for [ADPKD,]" citing "a recent observation of [ALT] and [AST] elevations in one subject" from a Phase 3 study of lixivaptan that was designed to assess liver and non-liver safety in certain subjects.

On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $1.25 per share, or 27.78%, to close at $3.25 per share on June 2, 2022.

Then, on August 10, 2022, Centessa issued a press release "announc[ing] its decision to discontinue development of ZF874 following a recent report of an adverse event (AE) involving elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) in a . . . subject dosed with 5 mg/kg BID of ZF874 in the Phase 1 study." Centessa stated that "[b]ased on the results observed to date, the Company concluded that ZF874 was unlikely to achieve the desired target product profile."

On this news, Centessa's ADS price fell $0.26 per share, or 5.19%, to close at $4.75 per share on August 10, 2022, representing a total decline of 76.25% from the $20.00 per ADS Offering price.

As of the time the complaint was filed, Centessa's ADS price continues to trade significantly below the $20.00 per ADS Offering price, damaging investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Centessa's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: