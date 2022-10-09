The Sanity Mug Coffee & Tea Opens in Port Lavaca, Texas through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success Coffee Shop Startup Program

The Sanity Mug Coffee & Tea opened September 30 at 146 TX-35 North in Port Lavaca, Texas. Owners Steven and Susie Smith learned how to open their coffee business through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.

Columbus, Ohio (PRWEB) October 09, 2022

The Sanity Mug Coffee & Tea, an independently owned coffee, tea and smoothie shop, opened September 30, 2022, at 146 TX-35 North in Port Lavaca, Texas.

The new shop invites guests into a unique experience based on connecting with one another over quality drinks and locally baked treats.

The menu features hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks, hot and cold tea and protein smoothies plus bagels, blueberry scones and chocolate, banana-nut and blueberry muffins.

What makes the new shop so special is not only its commitment to delicious drinks and terrific customer service, but also the story of how Owners Steven and Susie Smith's got into the coffee shop business without previous coffee experience.

Coast Guard Veteran Steven Smith was manager at Napa Auto Parts when the couple began looking into starting their own coffee shop. Susie Smith worked at Alcoa.

"Looking around Port Lavaca, we saw a need for a place where people could come together over their favorite beverage," Susie Smith said. "We wanted to create a family friendly, comfortable, and safe place for our community. And, of course, everybody likes coffee!"

They discovered a prime location in a former Box Lunch building. But, lacking coffee experience, they hesitated to open a shop without support.

"I spent over a month researching all aspects of coffee," said Steven Smith. "It's important to find the right coffee and training partner."

A Google search led them to Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster that teaches entrepreneurs how to open a coffee shop.

A one-stop shop for coffee businesses, Crimson Cup provides award-winning coffee, coffee shop supplies, marketing support and ongoing consulting to help coffee shops grow.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company has helped start and grow over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states.

The program is based on the book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"I initially wrote the 7 Steps book because some of the coffee shop owners who bought our coffee were struggling," Ubert said. "I believed helping them succeed would help our business as well. It's a win-win proposition."

Today, Crimson Cup supports customers who have been running thriving coffee shops for 20 years. Still others have expanded to multiple locations.

The 7 Steps provide a proven system for running a thriving coffee business, including designing and laying out each coffee shop, choosing the right espresso machine and other equipment, writing a strong coffee shop business plan, hiring and training staff, and much more.

The Smiths said they found Step Five: Focus on Training, especially valuable.

"We had no idea what we were doing behind the counter," said Susie Smith.

7 Steps Project Manager and Trainer Steve Bayless spent the week leading up to the opening of The Sanity Mug training the Smiths and their baristas in all aspects of drink preparation and business operation.

"Beyond the training, Crimson Cup has been there with access any time we have a question, with personal help and with step-by-step guidance to get us opened," said Steven Smith.

Within the first week of opening, the shop is receiving a warm welcome from the Port Lavaca community.

"Awesome coffees!!! Service is WONDERFUL!!!" wrote one Facebook reviewer. "Will definitely be a repeat customer!!!"

The Smiths invite everyone in Port Lavaca, Calhoun County and the Victoria area to experience The Sanity Mug.

"We plan to have board games for people to hang out and spend time with their families while drinking our coffee," said Steven Smith

The Sanity Mug is open six days a week. Follow its Facebook page for updates on hours, menu items and future grand opening celebrations.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_sanity_mug_coffee_tea_opens_in_port_lavaca_texas_through_crimson_cups_7_steps_to_success_coffee_shop_startup_program/prweb18947280.htm