Nose Expert Dr. Jeffrey Lisiecki Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Jeffrey Lisiecki joins Haute Beauty Network as a nose expert representing the New York market

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 09, 2022

Dr. Jeffrey Lisiecki is a fellowship-trained aesthetic plastic surgeon in New York City specializing in highly personalized procedures tailored to each individual's anatomy and goals. A Michigan native, he graduated magna cum laude from Brown University and then graduated with distinction from the University of Michigan Medical School. He completed a six-year Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery residency program at the University of Michigan, where he was the chief resident in his final year of residency training. He completed the highly prestigious aesthetic surgery fellowship at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, under the world-renowned rhinoplasty and facelift specialist Dr. Rod Rohrich and other experts in the field. He is the author of numerous papers and textbook chapters, and has received awards for his teaching, patient care, and research, particularly in the field of rhinoplasty. He has taught national courses on facial anatomy and techniques for injectables and surgery.

At his Park Avenue plastic surgery office, Dr. Lisiecki listens closely to patients and their concerns before discussing their best treatment options and making plans. He takes a personalized approach to plastic surgery, helping patients achieve beautiful results aligned with their anatomy and goals. He conducts his practice with the highest level of care, open communication, and diligence. He believes in maintaining open communication channels with his patients at every stage of the surgical and recovery process. During consultations, he walks you through all of your surgical and non-surgical options and only recommends procedures that align with your expectations and goals. Dr. Lisiecki delivers all treatments with warmth and compassion.

Dr. Lisiecki maintains admitting and operating privileges at Lenox Hill Hospital and its affiliate, the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.

Learn more about Dr. Jeffrey Lisiecki by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-ira-savetsky/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/nose_expert_dr_jeffrey_lisiecki_joins_exclusive_haute_beauty_network/prweb18946701.htm