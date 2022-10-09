Submit Release
VAPORESSO's LUXE XR steals the show at UK Vaper Expo

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK Vaper Expo is underway in Birmingham. World-renowned vaping brand VAPORESSO has caught the attention of vape enthusiasts, retailers, wholesalers and distributors attending the event with its best-selling products and vaping technology, with the brand-new LUXE XR taking center stage.

Taking place from October 7th-9th at Birmingham, the UK Vaper Expo event brings together key players in the vaping industry and serves as a central European hub for launching new products and services.

As the latest pod in VAPORESSO's LUXE series, LUXE XR brings longer-lasting, accurate flavor along with replaceable coils, in a futuristic package. The new pod features:

  • COREX flavor boosting technology for a more accurate and 50% longer-lasting flavor delivery
  • Replaceable GTX 0.4Ω & 0.8Ω mesh coils to meet different vaper's needs
  • Cross-compatibility with the LUXE X and full GTX platform ( 0.4Ω, 0.6Ω, 0.8Ω, and 1.2Ω coils).
  • RDL and MTL pods for different coil outputs and vaping styles
  • Futuristic, chic enclosure, in 7 color varieties
  • Patented SSS Leak-Resistant technology
  • AXON chip power, for smarter control

With the LUXE XR at the forefront, VAPORESSO's booth has attracted visitors with a variety of product displays, posters, cutouts, and television screens featuring its devices and platforms. Likewise, visitors have been invited to participate in several engaging activities including getting their photo taken for its 'Memory wall,' and playing games for the chance to win prizes.

"With a sizable and growing market both in the UK and the rest of Europe, we pride ourselves in supplying quality, innovative and stylish ENDS devices to its retailers and customers," said CMO of VAPORESSO, Thalia Cheng.  "With the LUXE XR, we bring the very best in flavor, style, and customizability of experience to vapers of all types."

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for our users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products to fit all levels and styles of vapers. SMOORE is the parent company of VAPORESSO, which is the largest global vaping device provider.

Media Contact: media@vaporesso.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaporessos-luxe-xr-steals-the-show-at-uk-vaper-expo-301644274.html

SOURCE VAPORESSO

