Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report 2022 –Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecasts
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market size was US$ 1430.7 billion in 2021. The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market is expected to grow to US$ 3,803.2 billion by 2027 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
Engineering services outsourcing (ESO) services are required during the initial phase of product design and development. It is the process of getting functions like prototyping, system integration, designing, and testing from external sources.
The growing expansion of digitalization, along with the rising adoption of robotics with the use of AI and big data, will primarily fuel the growth of the engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market during the analysis period. Additionally, the demand for engineering services outsourcing (ESO) is expected to shoot up in the coming years as the government and private organizations are increasingly emphasizing accelerating the deployment of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Machine learning technology in the industrial sector is gaining significant traction, which will benefit the engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market. The International Data Corporation (IDC) claims that global IoT spending will grow to US$ 1.2 trillion by 2022. Therefore, it will bring attractive prospects for the global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market.
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Location
Based on location, the global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market analyses segments like onsite, onshore, and offshore locations, wherein the offshore segment held an excellent share of 49% in 2021 and will grow to the size of US$ 1,870.8 billion by 2027. It is because the highest demand for engineering outsourcing comes from the offshore segment. The steadily rising cost of laborers is pushing companies in developed countries to increase the adoption of ESOs. Further, the automotive sector is the major end-user of engineering services outsourcing (ESO), recording the highest use of ESO. However, the on-site segment will see significant amplification in the growth by recording the highest compound annual growth rate of 20.1% in the coming years as companies emphasize more on continuous upgradation of their engineering capabilities while also maintaining efficiency.
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Type
Based on Type, the product designing segment held the lion's share of 22% in 2021. The segment held a size of US$ 311.8 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow to US$ 779.2 billion by 2027 by growing at a CAGR of 16.5%. The growth of the product designing segment is attributable to the launch of new technologies and innovative methods. Additionally, a small business having limited expertise emphasizes more on outsourcing product development, which will boost the growth of the engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market during the analysis period.
Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Region
The North America engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market held a significant share of 33%. The growth of the regional market is attributable to the growing adoption of cloud services and significant growth in R&D investment for the rollout of new technologies. Simultaneously, Europe also maintained the lead by holding the same share of 33% in 2021 in the engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market. The engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market of this region will attract opportunities, owing to the fact that the region lacks skilled software developers, while the efforts towards increasing digital transformation are growing.
The engineering services outsourcing market in Asia-Pacific will record the highest growth rate of 19.9% due to the fact that the demand for local outsourcing is growing significantly. Additionally, a strong manufacturing base in emerging economies will fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market.
COVID–19 Impact on Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market
The COVID-19 pandemic led to subsequent lockdowns across various economies, which substantially affected the automotive and construction industries. In turn, it affected the other linked markets like the engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market. However, most of the industry players in the automotive sector have resumed activities and now are focusing on the adoption of advanced technologies to boost productivity.
Competitors Landscape
The growing competition in the global engineering services outsourcing market is expected to pave the path to new growth due to the growing number of new players entering the global marketplace. Moreover, it is driving the high need to increase initial capital investment to establish efficient infrastructure and process high volumes of transactions. Some of the renowned industry players thriving in the engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market are Ranal Inc., AKKA Technologies, AVL List GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC Infotech, ESI Group, Accenture, EDAG, International Business Machines Corporation, KPIT, Genpact, Altair Engineering, Inc., ALTEN SA, Geometric, IAV, HCL Technologies Limited, Ferchau, ASAP Holding GmbH, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, L&T Technology Service, Bertrandt, Cyient, Segula Technologies, IGate, Infosys, Neilsoft, QuEST Global, Semcon, Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro. HCL Technologies, AVL, Capgemini, and Alten hold a cumulative share of 28.7%.
