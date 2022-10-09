U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Greece and Germany

Submit Release
U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern will travel to Greece from October 10-11, and Germany from October 12-16.  During her visits, Special Envoy Stern will meet with government officials and representatives from civil society to discuss advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the globe.  In Greece, Special Envoy Stern will host a civil society roundtable to hear the perspectives of members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and HIV+ advocacy communities.  She will also meet with government officials to discuss Greece’s new National Strategy for LGBTIQ+ Equality.  In Germany, she will participate in an October 12 panel discussion with Sven Lehmann, German Federal Government Commissioner for the Acceptance of Sexual and Gender Diversity, entitled “Germany & USA:  Empowering and Advancing the LGBTQI+ Community.”  Special Envoy Stern will then participate in the meeting of the G7 gender equality ministers with Senior Official Katrina Fotovat from the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues and Senior Coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Jamille Bigio in the Office of the USAID Administrator.  On October 14, she will speak on a panel at the Women7 (W7) side event (“We are Here, We are Loud: United Against the Backlash!”).

