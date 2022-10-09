Tim Hortons donates $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross' Hurricane Fiona relief fund to support those impacted in eastern Canada, along with non-perishable items to food banks and coffee for relief workers

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal relief fund, along with over 8,000 pounds of non-perishable items to local food banks.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada have also been supporting their communities with donations of necessities including bottled water. They have also donated over $10,000 in coffee and food for relief support workers to help keep them fuelled during their critical work.

"It has been devastating to witness the impact that Hurricane Fiona has had on communities in Atlantic Canada, our hearts go out to the families of those who were killed or injured and those who are now working to rebuild," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"We're proud to be doing our part to help contribute to the relief efforts, along with our local Tims restaurant owners who have been stepping up and offering a helping hand since Day 1 of the disaster."

About Tim Hortons

