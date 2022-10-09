Submit Release
Working Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Kazakhstan, 10 to 14 October 2022

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to Astana, Kazakhstan, from 10 to 14 October 2022, to attend the Sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Singapore is participating as a guest of the current CICA Chair. Established in 1992 by Kazakhstan, CICA is a forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

 

While in Astana, Minister Maliki will also meet Kazakh leaders.

 

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

9 OCTOBER 2022

