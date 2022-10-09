Vietjet offers 1.1 million promotional tickets

VIETNAM, October 9 -

HCM CITY — Passengers will have opportunities to book Vietjet's discounted tickets on domestic and international routes from October 10-12, the airline has announced.

During three golden days, 1.1 million Vietjet Eco tickets at the same price from VNĐ1,000 (excluding taxes and fees) will be available for sale to all passengers flying on routes covering Việt Nam and international destinations in India, Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia (Bali).

These airfares which will be available on www.vietjetair.com. Vietjet Air mobile app will be applied for flights from October 24, 2022 to March 31, 2023 (excluding national holiday).

Most of the countries and territories in the region have opened to welcome people and tourists. This is the perfect time for passengers to discover the golden autumn in Northeast Asian destinations with family and friends, travel during the year-end festive season or business trips, visiting relatives with Vietjet’s reasonable tickets, Vietjet said in a statement.

In addition, passengers can also enjoy free payment when booking tickets through Vietjet SkyClub, it said.

Vietjet's flights are operated everyday with convenient flight schedules, welcoming passengers to have great flight experiences with a modern and new fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals from characteristics of global culinary culture, health care products and services, travel insurances, accommodation facilities and utilities for tourists together with unique cultural and artistic performances in flights.— VNS