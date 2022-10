Registration for all race categories of the 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon is full.

MACAU, October 9 - Registration for the mini marathon category of 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, started at 9:00 am today and had received overwhelming response.

The Organizing Committee announced that registration for the mini marathon category of this year’s Macao International Marathon is now full. In addition, all places for the marathon and half marathon categories were filled yesterday (8 October).

The Active Group Trophies will be awarded to the school, sports association, government-registered organization, public and private entities with the highest number of participants who complete the mini-marathon. Interested parties that wish to compete for the trophies are required to download a separate registration form from the event’s website, complete the form with the names and identification document numbers of all the successfully registered participants and submit the form to the Sports Bureau via email at macaomarathon@sport.gov.mo or in person by 21 October.

This year’s event will take place on 4 December (Sunday), with the start and finish both located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium. The marathon and half marathon will start at 6:00 am, for the mini marathon will start at 6:15 am.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the regulations and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.