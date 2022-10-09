Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz continues his partnership with Haute Beauty Network for his fourth year as an Eyelid Surgery and Face Expert representing the Miami, Florida, market.

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally renowned board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Rodríguez-Feliz serves local and international clients at his boutique aesthetic practice in Miami, FL. He is one of few surgeons in the United States that after completing his Residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, pursued further training in Oculoplastic and Aesthetic Surgery under world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Codner. This gave him the opportunity of nurturing his passion for form and beauty as well as to earn a specialization in aesthetic eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), complex/revision eyelid surgery, correction of droopy eyelids (ptosis surgery), facial plastic surgery (e.g. face/neck lifts, nose surgery, ear surgery), non-surgical facial rejuvenation (e.g. Botox/Dysport, dermal fillers), and aesthetic breast surgery (e.g. endoscopic breast augmentation).

He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles in some of the industry's top scientific journals, including Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, Annals of Plastic Surgery, Journal of Craniofacial Surgery, and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Rodríguez-Feliz and co-authors were honored with the 2015 Best U.S. Paper Award by Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the premier and most prestigious plastic surgery journal in the world.

His expertise and excellence as an Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon has granted him multiple appearances on local and national media to offer his expert commentary regarding plastic surgery trends and cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. He makes regular appearances on networks such as Telemundo, Univision, NBC Miami, and CBS Miami. His expertise has been recognized by his patients and peers receiving multiple awards including Top 10 Miami Plastic Surgeons, Top Doctors by Miami Indulge Magazine, and Top 10 East Plastic Surgeons by Aesthetic Everything.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Dr. Rodríguez-Feliz is fluent in English and Spanish. He lives in Miami, FL, with his wife and children. He spends his leisure time with his family enjoying outdoor activities under the South Florida sunshine.

Learn more about Dr. Jose Rodríguez-Feliz by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-jose-rodriguez-feliz/

