Submit Release
News Search

There were 191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,710 in the last 365 days.

Dr. S. Alexander Earle Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. S. Alexander Earle continues his partnership with Haute Beauty Network in his fifth year as a Body and Breast Expert representing the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market.

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pure Plastic Surgery is a Miami-based plastic surgery practice that was launched in 2018 by acclaimed surgeon Dr. S. Alexander Earle. Dr. Earle is an Ivy League-educated, double-board-certified plastic surgeon with vast experience in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery.

No two patients are alike, and Dr. S. Alexander Earle uses in-depth knowledge of the patient's individual proportions and combines that knowledge with a thorough understanding of each patient's desired outcome. The ultimate goal is to create a beautiful and long-lasting result that fits the individual naturally balanced and visually stunningly. They call these Smart Aesthetics ™.

Delivering great results isn't enough for Dr. S. Alexander Earle. He wants every patient to have the finest experience every step of the way. He believes this kind of experience allows every patient to be happy and feel their best.

Learn more about Dr. S. Alecander Earle by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-s-alexander-earle/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living

You just read:

Dr. S. Alexander Earle Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.