DCI CALLED TO ASSIST JACKSON COUNTY WITH HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION-INDIVIDUAL INDENTIFIED AS PERSON OF INTEREST

October 8, 2022

Bellevue, Iowa - On October 8, 2022 at approximately 7:49 AM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels located at 31821 Highway 52 Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Prichard, a subject of interest in the investigation. Christopher Prichard is a white male, approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Clothing and vehicle description is unknown.

Photo of Richard Prichard

If the public sees this individual, use caution and do not approach. The public is advised to call 911, the Jackson County Dispatch Center (319)-652-3312 or the Cedar Rapids State Radio (319)-396-4414.

This is a joint investigation conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, US Fish and Wildlife and the Jackson County Conservation.

