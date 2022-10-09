Rutland Barracks // Eluding a police officer, Grossly Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005581

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2022 at approximately 1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 7, Danby, Vermont

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer, Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Francis Ettori

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 8, 2022, at approximately 1745 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle operating at an extremely high rate of speed southbound on US 7 in the Town of Danby. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Instead of stopping the vehicle accelerated and drove in a grossly negligent manner while failing to stop for the blue lights and fully marked State Police cruiser. A short time later police were able to locate the vehicle and the operator parked in a yard on Cascade Road. The operator was identified as Francis Ettori of Rutland. Ettori was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of eluding a police officer, and grossly negligent operation. Ettori was also issued several Vermont Civil Violation Complaints including driving on a suspended license and operating at a speed of 121 mph in a posted 50 mph zone.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.