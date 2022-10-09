“Young Living” Related Printed-Material-Rights for Sale? MyLSP.com Makes Choice Essential Oil Assets Available in UTAH
Young Living YL is a nature-lifestyle, essential oil, MLM-company based in Lehi, Utah. Founded in 1993, YL sells pure EO’s & other authentic related products.
Owning the rights to both Young Livings’ compliant & non-compliant printed copyrights is a once in a lifetime asset acquisition.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its history, Life & Science Publishing (L&SP) is considering ‘offers’ in order to ‘take on’ both L&SP’s:
— Troie Battles
(1) Sizable content-collection and
(2) Legacy-of-copyrights from their global partner
https://www.mylsp.com/reference-materials.html
All of these proprietary assets have been closely guarded for 28 years. This offering represents what we feel is a huge opportunity, for the right partner. We consider the ‘right partner’ to be someone who is positioned-well in the marketplace for large-scale distribution and worldwide digital capacity. Due to the unique nature of these copyrights, this unprecedented opportunity for purchase will have limited suitors. However, the potential reach of this offering is 1.1 million active members.
L&SP is looking to connect, with a larger platform, in order to take these innovative copyrights worldwide like has never been done before. As you can imagine, this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. Even more exciting is that a NEW 9th Edition Desk and Pocket Reference (DPR) has already been created for digital and print release, which represents a sizable first-year income opportunity. We would like to discuss the possibilities with you. Let’s connect! https://www.mylsp.com/about-us/about-the-ceo.html
About L&SP…
• L&SP is an industry leader with over 28 years of research and expertise in essential oil education.
• Our books have sold over 6 million copies worldwide.
• With each new edition, new products and research are updated that provide the most current holistic approach to wellness.
• These books are considered by many to be the gold standard in this space.
Purchase Includes…
· Valuable Copyrights including a new 9th Edition EODR that has not been published yet.
· Database Opportunities (300,000 + access to 1,100,000)
· Events (license to attend in-person, private YL events)
· Printed Materials ($3,000,000 in physical inventory)
· Digital Materials (App, locked DRM library of .epubs & .pdfs)
· Digital Platform (space for hosting app content + library)
· Social Media Presence (U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore)
· Key Relationships & Introductions with Young Living Leadership (YL)
~ Young Living Executive Team
~ Mary B. Young (YL Founder/Owner/CEO)
~ TOP YL Field Leaders
Copyright Asset List
· Essential Oils The Complete Home Reference 1st Edition
· Essential Oils The On-The-Go Field Guide 1st Edition
· Essential Oils The At-A-Glance Quick Reference 1st Edition
· Essential Oils Desk Reference 1st Edition
· Essential Oils Desk Reference 2nd Edition
· Special Edition Desk Reference 3rd Edition $150 each
· Essential Oils Desk Reference 4th Edition
· Essential Oils Desk Reference 5th Edition
· Essential Oils Desk Reference 6th Edition
· Essential Oils Desk Reference 7th Edition
· Essential Oils Desk Reference 8th Edition
· NEW Essential Oils Desk Reference 9th Edition (Sep. 2022)
· Essential Oils Pocket Reference 3rd Edition
· Essential Oils Pocket Reference 4th Edition
· Essential Oils Pocket Reference 5th Edition
· Essential Oils Pocket Reference 6th Edition
· Essential Oils Pocket Reference 7th Edition
· Essential Oils Pocket Reference 8th Edition
· NEW Essential Oils Pocket Reference 9th Edition (Aug. 2022)
· Essential Oils Quick Reference 5th Edition
· Essential Oils Quick Reference 6th Edition
· Essential Oils Quick Reference 7th Edition
· Essential Oils Quick Reference 8th Edition
· NEW Essential Oils Quick Reference 9th Edition (Aug. 2022)
· Essential Oils Animal Desk Reference 1st Edition
· German Essential Oils Desk Reference based on English 6th Edition
· German Topical Sections for Sharing based on English 6th Edition
· Japanese Essential Oils Desk Reference based on English 6th Edition
· Japanese Topical Sections for Sharing based on English 6th Edition
· Spanish Essential Oils Desk Reference based on English 6th Edition
· Spanish Topical Sections for Sharing based on English 6th Edition
· Traditional Chinese Essential Oils Desk Reference based on English 7th Edition
· Traditional Chinese Topical Sections for Sharing based on English 6th Edition
· Simplified Chinese Essential Oils Desk Reference based on English 7th Edition
· Simplified Chinese Topical Sections for Sharing based on English 6th Edition
· Russian Essential Oils Pocket Reference based on English 5th Edition
· Russian Essential Oils Quick Reference based on English 5th Edition
· Swedish Essential Oils Quick Reference based on English 7th Edition
· Integrative Medical Guide (IMG)
· Integrative Medical Guide (IMG) Japanese based on English edition
· Daily Life Essentials
· 150 Uses
· Thieves 350+ Ways to Use
· NingXia Wolfberry the Ultimate Superfood
· The Original Therapeutic Raindrop Technique
· The Original Therapeutic Raindrop Technique (Japanese)
· The Original Therapeutic Raindrop Technique (Spanish)
· Ancient Einkorn the Staff of Life
· Shutran's Apothecary
· New Route to Robust Health
· Animals 101 2nd Edition ~ Oils + Animals
· Dogs 101 2nd Edition ~ Oils + Dogs
· Cats 101 2nd Edition ~ Oils + Cats
· Horses 101 2nd Edition ~ Oils + Horses
· Aroma Nourish
· Aroma Cleanse
· Aroma Flavor
· Aroma Baby
· Aroma Woman 1st Edition
· Aroma Clean 1st Edition
· Aroma Home 1st Edition
· Say Hello
· Say Hello Experience Kit with Mini booklet
· Say Hello Simplified Chinese
· Natures Remedies: Core Vigor & Vitality
· Natures Remedies: Ideal Physique
· Natures Remedies: Optimize Your Mind, Master Your Emotions
· Natures Remedies: Men's Essentials
· Natures Remedies: Women's Essentials
· Natures Remedies: Doctor Mom
· Natures Remedies: Quench the Fire Within
· Stress-Free Scents 1st Ed / 2nd Ed
· Breathing Scents 1st Ed / 2nd Ed
· Immunity Scents 1st Ed / 2nd Ed
· Relief Scents 1st Ed / 2nd Ed
· Get Slique!
· Get Savvy! (book)
· Get Savvy! Brow Do You Do? (tearpad)
· Get Savvy! Eye Type (tearpad)
· Get Savvy! Face Facts (tearpad)
· Get Savvy! Your Skin Is Talking, Are You Listening? (tearpad)
· Savvy Makeup Cards (25 pack)
LSP is looking to innovate to a larger platform to take these copyrights worldwide like never before. This transition presents a one-time occasion that will expire as we move towards this expansion. Even more, a NEW 9th Edition Desk and Pocket Reference have been created for digital and print release, representing a sizable first-year income opportunity.
COPYRIGHT OPPORTUNITY:
