Participation in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state

TAJIKISTAN, October 7 - On October 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, took part in an informal meeting of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which took place in the city of St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation.

The summit was attended by the heads of states of the Commonwealth of Independent States - Emomali Rahmon, Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Lukashenko, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhammedov.

During the meeting, the heads of state exchanged views on issues of further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation of the Commonwealth participating countries and discussed the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Astana and certain issues of a regional and international nature of mutual interest.

