Jazz Music Documentary On Grammy Award Winner Roy "Hargrove" Sets International Film Festival Screenings in Seattle, New York, Dallas and London After Premiere at Tribeca

HARGROVE, a documentary feature film about the life of world famous jazz trumpeter and music prodigy Roy Hargrove, directed by Eliane Henri, has been added to multiple world renowned film festivals in Seattle, Dallas, New York City, and London after a successful world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, on June 12th 2022.

Los Angeles, California (PRWEB) October 08, 2022

HARGROVE, a vérité style documentary chronicling the last year of GRAMMY Award-winning trumpet legend Roy Hargrove's life, will screen at major international film festivals around the United States and Europe, including the Seattle International Film Festival, Dallas International Film Festival, Urban World Film Festival in New York City and Doc'n Roll Film Festival in London, England.

Get Information and Buy Tickets to Upcoming "Hargrove" Screenings below or by following @HargroveDocumentary on Instagram:

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2022 at 7PM - Seattle International Film Festival, DocFest Program - Founded in 1976, the Seattle International Film Festival believes in film's unique power to share original stories, diverse perspectives, and rich emotional journeys. SIFF Is hosting its second annual DocFest program, a celebration of all films documentary, from October 6-13, 2022.

SIFF Cinema Uptown

511 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109



DALLAS, TEXAS - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th at 4PM - Dallas International Film Festival - Montgomery Arts Theatre on Sunday, October 16 at 4PM at Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual and Performing Arts which Hargrove attended in the '80s. Erykah Badu, who was an executive producer of the film with Janine Sherman Barrois, will be at the event.

Montgomery Arts Theatre

at Booker T. Washington High School

for the Visual and Performing Arts

2501 Flora Street

Dallas, TX 75201

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27th, 2022 - Urban World Film Festival - In their 26th year, Urbanworld remains in a class of one by creating communities and spaces where Storytelling, Technology and Community converge. Our mission as a festival and an organization continues to have urgent relevance as the storytellers and ideas presented across our festival platforms lift up the best of storytelling, technology and culture.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th, 5PM - Doc'n Roll Film Festival - The 9th edition of Doc'n Roll Film Festival, our headline, BFI-supported November festival, will run across London cinemas and 11 regional cities simultaneously from 27 October to 13 November 2022.

Barbican Cinemas

Beech St, Barbican

London EC1Y 8AA

United Kingdom

Future Screenings can be found at HargroveDocumentary.com

Filmed in the jazz clubs of New York, Los Angeles and across Mediterranean Europe (Vienne, Perugia, Sète, Sorrento, and Marseille) on what would be his final tour, HARGROVE shines a bright spotlight on the genius of Roy Hargrove and his enormous contributions to the art of jazz. Key conversations expand beyond Roy's personal story and enter the terrain of what it means to be an artist, particularly in America. HARGROVE dives into the significance of Black music in America while offering a glimpse into the politics of power and race in the music industry. Roy's narrative reverberates within today's Black Lives Matter movement with issues of ethics, exploitation, and empathy called into question.

Music icons Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Yasiin Bey, Questlove, Sonny Rollins, Wynton Marsalis, Robert Glasper, and others pay tribute to Hargrove's legacy as an acclaimed composer in HARGROVE. First-time director Eliane Henri unveils an epic love letter to Black music with a rare up-close and personal look at an artist whose peers deem a musical prophet. HARGROVE further documents Roy's impact on Black music and his place in the history of jazz.

Poplife Productions Presents

in Association with Folding Chair Productions

HARGROVE

Produced by Eliane Henri & Dana Guerin

Executive Produced by Janine Sherman Barrois &

Erykah Badu

"Thanks to Henri's persistence, we have the amazing merger of two talented artists, the filmmaker and the musician." — DownBeat

"He was an amazing musician." — Herbie Hancock

"He could hear paint dry." — Ralph Moore

On the occasion of debuting the Hargrove documentary, Poplife Productions is working in collaboration with MusiCares® to raise funds in Roy's honor.

The MusiCares Foundation provides a safety net for the music community in times of need, and together we can promote wellness, care, and compassion in the lives of the next generation of musicians.

To donate to MusiCares in honor of Roy Hargrove's life and legacy to to MusiCares.org

About the film HARGROVE

HARGROVE is a vérité style documentary, chronicling the last year of trumpet legend Roy Hargrove's life. Filmed in the jazz clubs of New York as well as across Mediterranean Europe during his final summer tour, this film shines a bright spotlight on Roy Hargrove's enormous contribution to the art of jazz. HARGROVE exposes the dark and challenging sides of an artist pure in form, yet vulnerable to everyday realities. Music icons including Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Yasiin Bey, Questlove, Sonny Rollins, and Wynton Marsalis pay tribute to Hargrove's artistry, impact, and legacy. An epic love letter from first-time Black director Eliane Henri, this film features stunning live performances by Hargrove in the last year of his life.

About Director Eliane Henri

Eliane Henri is a Black female filmmaker who began her long-standing career in Hollywood as a Creative Director in the music industry working for her mentor Quincy Jones in the ‘90s, and moving into PR & Special Events as a Director at Harrison & Shriftman, a multi-national PR firm in the early aughts. In 2003, Henri founded her own event production company, Poplife Productions, where she produced events and experiences for cultural icons including Forest Whitaker, Naomi Campbell, Yasiin Bey, Stevie Wonder, Jay-Z, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, and Yoko Ono. In 2013, Henri segued into documentary production as an associate producer on the film Feel Rich: Health is the New Wealth, executive produced by her mentor Quincy Jones. In 2014, Henri produced the inaugural Getting Real Documentary Film Conference for the International Documentary Association (IDA). In 2016, she returned to produce both the 2nd biannual Getting Real Conference as well as the 32nd Annual International Documentary Awards. Hargrove is her directorial debut.

Runtime: 105 minutes

Website: https://www.hargrovedocumentary.com/

Facebook: @HargroveDocumentary

Twitter: @FilmHargrove

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eliane Henri

Eliane@poplifeproductions.com

(213) 886-9630

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jazz_music_documentary_on_grammy_award_winner_roy_hargrove_sets_international_film_festival_screenings_in_seattle_new_york_dallas_and_london_after_premiere_at_tribeca/prweb18947022.htm