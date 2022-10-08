Mohamed Selim Discusses The Benefits Of Teleworking But Warns About Health And Privacy Risks

Mohamed Selim, the founder of MSC², discusses the need for preventive measures against technostress to tackle mental health issues.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mohamed Selim Discusses The Benefits Of Teleworking But Warns About Health And Privacy Risks

Mohamed Selim, the founder of MSC², discusses the need for preventive measures against technostress to tackle mental health issues.

October 5, 2022

New York, USA

As a holistic health specialist and life coach, Mohamed Selim recognizes the benefits of working from home, like autonomy and increased flexibility, but warns of the significant mental health risks. During his recent talk, Selim discussed the health concerns stemming from over-connection that is not only blurring the lines between work and private life but also putting an increased risk of higher work intensity or “technostress”.



"Technostress is a newly coined term in connection to the new work environment post-Covid. Technostress means the stress linked to work-related technology use. Due to travel and meeting restrictions posed during the pandemic and even after that, many individuals are either by choice or bound to work from home. This new teleworking has given rise to many health and privacy issues that need to be addressed for the better mental health of the workforce." ~ Mohamed Selim



Mohamed Selim points out the threats to the worker's right to privacy posed by technology-enabled control and surveillance through software and AI tools in addition to mental health issues. Due to remote real-time monitoring of progress and performance and time-tracking of workers, many companies are violating their workers' personal space which is causing additional stress.



"Additionally, we also need to look into the impact the shift to teleworking may have on the mental health of those at risk of digital exclusion. We need to focus on the digital divide in the USA to ensure that all workers have a sufficient level of digital skills." ~ Mohamed Selim



The founder of MSC² urged the authorities to tackle the issue through a thorough mental health strategy, and national action plan. The government needs to regulate digital work to protect mental health, in cooperation with employers and workers’ representatives. Mohamed Selim called for a directive on minimum standards and conditions to ensure all workers the "effective right to disconnect", and to regulate the use of existing and new digital tools for work purposes.



"The mental health of citizens should be at the core of our workplace culture. We must work together to cope with mental health problems. Early intervention and early re-integration of our workers into the labor market is key." ~ Mohamed Selim



About Mohamed Selim

Mohamed Selim, the founder of MSC² (Mohamed Selim Coaching & Consulting), is a recognized behavioral healthcare professional with over two decades of industry experience. He has served in several capacities, in all treatment modalities including therapist, program director, senior level administration, and business development. His life coaching and multi-specialty counseling center were established to address the needs of people struggling with an array of behavioral health issues, including mental health, addiction of any sort, and trauma.



Media Contact: Mohamed Selim

info@msc2@outllok.com

www.mohamedselim.com

