Rekindle the Fire of Love and Romance in a Collection of Heart-Tugging Poems by an Award-Winning Author and Anthology.

Sometimes a poem is a collection of feelings that the lips are unable to communicate but the heart can. It occasionally ends up on a pen's tip. They are a representation of the poet's feelings and show them in their most honest and brave form. They are brimming with love, rage, sorrow, despair, joy, or victory.

Joseph Cacciotti shares his entire heart in a collection of stories that explores the facets of love. In the collection Poetry for the Heart, he collected fifty sentimental poems from the depths of his imaginative creativity.

When he was seventeen years old, Joseph started composing poetry. Since then, he has participated in innumerable competitions and won numerous awards for his stirring works. In the end, he was persuaded to write his first collection of poems more than thirty years later. The American Poetry Society named Poems for the Heart one of the top five inspirational books of 2011.

The romance in the book is handled elegantly. In Joseph, the thrill of developing a passion, the sadness of saying goodbye, and the consolation of a committed partnership are all explored. Joseph describes a form of love that is upbeat, the kind that warms the heart and offers a clear vision of the future.

A piece that ought to be on every person's bookshelf, coffee table, desk, or other appropriate location so that they may better understand life and love.

Buy the book at: https://www.amazon.com/Poems-Heart-Joseph-J-Cacciotti/dp/1982224738

Poems for the Heart

Author: Joseph J. Cacciotti

Publisher: Balboa Press

Published Date: March 28, 2019

Book Genre: Poetry

About the Author

Joseph J. Cacciotti started writing poetry when he was seventeen years old; he found out that when one puts one's thoughts into words something magical happens. He is not talking about genies popping out of a bottle or anything like that, but in how he sees things clearer and how beautiful this world truly is.

He found out later in life, how much easier it was to find a date in high school. He used to try and talk to girls, and found out sometimes he'd get a little gun shy, and pass up on his chance. Then one day, he wrote a poem for this girl he had his eye on. He walked up to her, and handed her the poem then walked away. Later that day she approached him, and they went out on a date. He found the magic potion to breaking the ice (so to speak) was a piece of paper and a writing pen.

He learned how to put his thoughts down on a piece of paper, which later he put into a blank book that he would write his poems in. After he was told by fifty or so people, that he should share those poems with others, he sat down and sorted out his poems, he thought could touch other people hearts the best. He hopes his poems are inspirational enough to help readers create their own books.

