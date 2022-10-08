New Book Encourages Readers to Share More Quality Time with God

When J.R. Canuel's father passed in September of 2015, his wife's college roommate sent him a sympathy card. It has a painting of a man in the arms of Jesus at the gates of Heaven by Danny Hahlbohm. It was that inspiration that gave him the idea to write “Soul Road: The Journey Home” and to have as many loved ones as possible be embraced Jesus at the gates of Heaven.

Soul Road is a spiritual book of 370 poems, written as a way for us all to share more quality time with God, and to draw closer to God as they travel along their own spiritual journey, their very own soul road. At the bottom of each page, a Bible verse has been placed with the prayer that this verse moves your heart to open God's Holy Word, possibly for the first time!

“I know that there are quite a few devotionals to choose from, but this book is completely different. Every letter, every word, every sentence, and every page is a completely original poem. I truly believe that everything written in this book is a spiritual gift from God. I give all the glory to God!” Canuel says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Canuel answers, “My hope is that through the Holy Spirit, my book becomes a bridge to God's Word. I pray that each word moves your heart to listen to God's Holy Word.” Canuel wants you to know that God is always healing your heart, Jesus is always searching your soul and The Holy Spirit is always living in your life! May God bless your journey home!

“Soul Road: The Journey Home”

By J.R. Canuel

Paperback Price:$19.95

Hardcover Price:$29.95

Kindle price: $2.99

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble and eBook https://www.amazon.com/Soul-Road-J-R-Canuel/dp/1664228462/

About the Author

J.R. Canuel resides in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and has been married to his wife Kim for 37 years. He is the devoted father of three daughters: Jessica, Nichole, and Teresa. He has nine grandchildren! Writing has always been a part of his very soul, but it was not until he became a Christian in 1991 that his writing gained its true direction. His writing is unique with an honest and straight-from-the-heart style, speaking passionately of the truth and the love he feels for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. God has laid upon his heart the desire to touch as many souls as he possibly can. His writing is his life's ministry. His passionate lyrics and poems and songs express his beliefs and his desire to share his own life experiences and God-given talents. He cannot go anywhere without his trusty pen and a folded piece of paper, ready to scribble down God's constant gifts of inspiration. His heartfelt prayer is that through his writing, that God's will is done. He believes that it is necessary not to just to write about faith issues, but also to live out its message.

