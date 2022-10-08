Is Nuevo León North America's Next Great City for Multinational Corporations?

The Mexican border state of Nuevo León has become a hotbed for international business, much of which originates from entities based in the United States. In Q2 2022, Nuevo León produced more than 20 percent of Mexico's overall foreign investment, the highest percentage of any state in the country.

The Mexican border state of Nuevo León has become a hotbed for international business, much of which originates from entities based in the United States. In fact, in Q2 2022, Nuevo León produced more than 20 percent of Mexico's overall foreign investment, the highest percentage of any state in the country.

This border state's strategic location is an advantage for many corporations that choose to invest here, as direct air service is available to Monterrey from business hubs in Texas including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and McAllen, and beyond, including Chicago, Miami, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Detroit, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

Nuevo León boasts complete supply chain integration, which has attracted more than 4,000 major foreign companies across a wide swath of industries including Panasonic, LG, Danfoss, Softtek, Kohler, Lego, and more.

Nuevo León was built for business. The state's advanced infrastructure is comprised of more than 140 industrial parks, including the Technological Research and Innovation Park (PIIT), a 270-acre campus home to public and private institutions are dedicated to research and development.

As an educational hub, Nuevo León has an enviable workforce. It is home to more than 150 universities that award more than 21,000 technical degrees and more than 8,000 engineering degrees annually.

Nuevo León creates more jobs annually than any other Mexican state.

Nuevo León has the highest standards of living in all of Mexico, and, according to the national survey of urban public security of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, San Pedro Garza García, part of the Monterrey Metropolitan area, is the safest city in the country.

