Official Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa, 8 October 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa is in Singapore for his first Official Visit.

Minister Hayashi called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan today.

Prime Minister Lee and Minister Hayashi reaffirmed the longstanding relations and strong cooperation between Singapore and Japan. Prime Minister Lee also welcomed Japan’s increased engagement of ASEAN, as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan dialogue relations next year. They also had a fruitful exchange of views on a range of regional and international issues.

Minister Balakrishnan and Minister Hayashi noted the good progress in bilateral cooperation and the strong momentum of high-level exchanges between our two countries. They looked forward to deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest. The Foreign Ministers also discussed regional and global developments.

Minister Hayashi was also hosted to tea by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Taman Jurong Food Centre this afternoon.

8 OCTOBER 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan welcoming Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa, 8 October 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan hosting lunch for Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa, 8 October 2022

