Fran Briggs Announces the Best of Fall Reading, 2022
List puts the spotlight on emerging and best-selling authors from the USA to the UK
Extraordinary books play a vital role in influencing the immediacy of great reading. They shape worlds and stretch imaginations.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are searching for the perfect reading list Fran Briggs has your selections. The American journalist recently recognized ten books as being among the best of fall reading, 2022. The annual promotion features a select group of authors from Los Angeles to New York, the UK and beyond.
— Fran Briggs
"Extraordinary books play a vital role in influencing the immediacy of great reading," stated Briggs. “They shape worlds and stretch imaginations. Readers will enjoy unpredictable plots, hugely gratifying narratives, and completely unique, storylines.”
'The Best of Fall Reading, 2022,' is organized by title, publisher, author's name, a short synopsis, and a link for additional information and purchase. The genres are as brilliant as they are contrasting and include mystery, humor, spirituality, relationships, fitness, nutrition, and adventure.
Book enthusiasts can expect to journey to exotic places; come face-to-face with forces of nature; connect with their spirituality, add to their intellect, and more," Briggs concluded.
Below is the list. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. Five Old Gits and a Motorhome by Michael Rowland (Amazon)
In 1969 the author and six friends went on an adventure of a lifetime to Morocco in a clapped-out van. In 2022, five of the original seven return. This time in a beautiful, state-of-the-art motorhome https://www.amazon.com/Five-Old-GITS-Motorhome-Twilight-ebook/dp/B0B74L9D4H
2. Rudolph’s Little Helper by Daniel M Warloch (Amazon)
A heartwarming Christmas story for any time of the year is beautifully illustrated. Holly KissKiss gives hope, encouragement, and kindness to a baby reindeer. https://www.amazon.com/Rudolphs-Little-Helper-KissKiss-adventure/dp/197681992X
3. Just a Closer Walk (Alan Black) by Alan T. Black
The third book from Best Selling Christian author Alan T. Black shares the story of his journey and transformation via his walk with the Lord https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09N79TR8X
4. The Math Playbook (Purposed4Success Publishing) by Teresa L. Batson, M.A. Self-help, motivational and inspirational guide empowers parents/guardians to help their students improve their math minds and their relationships with basic math concepts, confidence, and a game plan. https://thefivets.weebly.com (iammathminded(dot)com)
5. Influential Thoughts: The Power of Daily Affirmations (Amazon) by Le Voir N. Lewis Your growth and happiness can now begin with this book and setting the tone for the day, and the rest of your life. https://www.amazon.com/Influential-Thoughts-Power-Daily-Affirmations/dp/B0BBY1N8ZK
6. The Crazy World of Alexa by E'yannie Gomez and Shantia Benson (Indie) The Crazy World of Alexa is a colorful array of short stories inspired by the true-life, events of a young author. https://www.amazon.com/Crazy-World-Alexa-Eyannie-Gomez/dp/1724576739
7. Diary of an MP's Wife (Little, Brown, September) by Sasha Swire The author is married to Hugo Swire, Conservative MP for East Devon. For two decades, she keeps a diary about life as a political plus-one, with Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and David Cameron https://www.amazon.com/Diary-MPs-Wife-Inside-Outside/dp/1408713411/
8. Polly’s Special Day(Christian Faith Publishing, Inc) by Yulinda Blake Cook is the story of a lifelong memory given to a little girl by her father who grants her the gift of her dreams—time! https://www.amazon.com/Pollys-Special-Yulinda-Blake-Cook/dp/1098071786/
9. Thinner Leaner Stronger: The Simple Science of Building the Ultimate Female Body (Oculus Publishers) by Michael Matthews
An exercise book and nutrition book teaches how to eat, exercise, lose 35 pounds of fat (or more), and gain eye-catching amounts of muscle definition and strength https://www.amazon.com/dp/1938895312/
10. Anne and Emmett: A One-Act Play (Applause) by Janet Langhart Cohen An imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till, both victims of racial intolerance and hatred. https://www.amazon.com/Janet-Langhart-Cohens-Anne-Emmett/dp/1493052543
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn