Aerosol Cans Market 2022: Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Manufacturers, and Report 2027

Aerosol Cans Market Report 2022

The global aerosol cans market size reached US$ 11.9 Billion in 2021 & expects to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027, a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerosol Cans Market Report 2022:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Aerosol Cans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global aerosol cans market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global aerosol cans market size reached US$ 11.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2022-2027. Aerosol cans refer to self-contained and handheld dispensers or containers that spray out liquid particles in the form of a fine mist, spray, or foam. They consist of a shell, valve, dip tube, a mixture of the liquid product and liquefied-gas propellant, etc. As the valve opens, the product moves up via the dip tube and is vaporized into fine particles by the propellant. Aerosol cans are generally produced using aluminum, steel, plastic, etc. These containers assist in protecting the contents from light, air, humidity, gases, micro-organisms, etc. As compared to other packaging formats, aerosol cans are hermetically sealed, more convenient to use, have multi-layered laminations, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various industries, including agriculture, automotive, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-cans-market/requestsample

Global Aerosol Cans Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of personal care products, such as deodorants, body mists, face mists, shaving foam, hair sprays, etc., is primarily driving the aerosol cans market. Additionally, the growing utilization of spray paints for personalized designs on automobiles is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing consumer awareness towards the recyclability and reusability of aerosol cans is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of environment-friendly, cost-effective, and energy-efficient product variants that are manufactured using aluminum is anticipated to fuel the aerosol cans market over the forecasted period.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3hHJCnj

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aero-pack Industries Inc.

• Ardagh Group

• Arminak & Associates

• Alucon

• Ball Corporation

• Bharat Containers

• CCL Containers

• Colep

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• DS Containers Inc.

• Exal

• Jamestrong

• Nampak

• Spray Products Corp.

• WestRock

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Straight Wall Aerosol Cans

• Necked-In Aerosol Cans

• Shaped Aerosol Cans

Breakup by Material:

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Plastic

• Others

Breakup by Propellant Used:

• Compressed Gas Propellant

• Liquefied Gas Propellant

Breakup by Capacity:

• <100ml

• 100-250 ml

• 251-500 ml

• > 500ml

Breakup by Application:

• Personal Care Products

• Household Products

• Healthcare Products

• Automotive Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• Smart TV Market Research Report 2022: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-smart-tv-market-share-2022-industry-analysis-growth-rate-top-manufacturers-sales-statistics-and-research-report-by-2027

• Smart Bathroom Market Research Report 2022: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-smart-bathroom-market-2022-industry-size-share-growth-analysis-demand-trends-and-research-report-2027

• Electric Vehicles Market Research Report 2022: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/electric-vehicles-market-projected-to-reach-106-6-million-units-by-2027-cagr-of-41-8

• Green Cement Market Research Report 2022: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/green-cement-market-projected-to-reach-us-56-6-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-12-8

• Machine Tools Market Research Report 2022: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/stylus-pen-market-projected-to-reach-us-24-3-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-10-4

• Halal Food Market Research Report 2022: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/halal-food-market-estimated-to-be-worth-us-3907-7-billion-by-2022-2027-cagr-of-11-24

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.