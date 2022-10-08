United States Industrial Gases Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Industry Trends 2022-2027
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The United States industrial gases market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “United States Industrial Gases Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The United States industrial gases market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Industrial gases refer to a group of organic compounds comprised of several hydroxyl groups. These gases contain versatile carbohydrates with low calories and an identical taste and texture to table sugar. They are widely utilized in the food and beverage industry as a sugar replacement in products like ice creams, yogurts, fruit spreads, candies, chewing gums, etc. Industrial gases are also used for manufacturing toothpaste, breath mints, mouthwash, throat lozenges, etc.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-industrial-gases-market/requestsample
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The United States industrial gases market is primarily propelled by the expanding chemical industry where they are used in the production of flexible and rigid polyurethane coatings, sealants, foams, elastomers, adhesives, etc. Large quantities of these gases are utilized in the oil and gas sector for controlling several processes in refineries. Besides this, the increasing use of industrial gas-based foams in the automotive industry for producing seating, headrest, armrest, ventilator headliners, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Various other factors, including rising levels of urbanization and the escalating demand for building materials, protective components, exterior panels, housing electronics, etc., are expected to further propel the market for industrial gases in the United States over the forecasted period.
Breakup by Type:
Nitrogen
Oxygen
Carbon Dioxide
Argon
Hydrogen
Others
Breakup by Application:
Manufacturing
Metallurgy
Energy
Chemicals
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Supply Mode:
Packaged
Bulk
On-Site
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-industrial-gases-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports By IMARC Group
India Industrial Gases Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-industrial-gases-market
Asia Pacific Industrial Gases Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-industrial-gases-market
Europe Industrial Gases Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-industrial-gases-market
Mesoporous Silica Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mesoporous-silica-market
Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/positive-airway-pressure-devices-market
Brazil Biopesticides Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brazil-biopesticides-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here