At CAGR 7.80%, Global Digital Isolator Market to Witness Highest Growth by 2028| by Industry Growth Factors, Top Drivers

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the Global Digital Isolator market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Digital Isolator market. The global Digital Isolator market is segregated based on Data Rate, Channel, isolation type, application, and vertical. The Asia-Pacific region is the world's fastest-growing market for digital isolators. The increasing demand for isolate c gate drivers caused by the expansion of electric and hybrid electric vehicles is fueling the growth of the digital isolator market in this area. Due to the significant adoption of electric vehicles in this region, North America is the largest market for digital isolators. The digital isolator market is dominated by consumer electronics, car electrification, and industrial automation. The market in this region is growing due to high disposable income and aggressive government funding. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Digital Isolator market include – Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs, Analog Devices, Broadcom, and Infineon Technologies.

Recent Developments

In July 2020, INVECAS, a US-based firm specialising in embedded software and system-level solutions, sold its High-definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) business to Analog Devices. Analog Devices should be able to deliver complete audio and video solutions as a result of this upgrade.

In April 2020, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, a semiconductor designer and manufacturer, was bought by Infineon Technologies. With this acquisition, Infineon will be able to offer a more comprehensive portfolio for connecting the physical and digital worlds and defining digitalization.

In March 2020, Texas Instruments produced the industry's first digital isolator that meets the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC)-Q100 standard's Grade 0 ambient operating temperature criteria. Engineers can now better safeguard low-voltage circuitry in hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) from high-voltage changes with the new isolator. It also eliminates the need for cooling equipment that keep circuit temperatures under 125°C.

In June 2019, TCAN4550-Q1 is an automotive system-based semiconductor by Texas Instruments that integrates controllers and transceivers for controller area networks with variable data rates (CAN FD). In-vehicle networks require high bandwidth and greater data rate flexibility, and this chip is designed to meet those needs.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Growth Drivers

Driver: Demand for noise-free electronic and electrical circuits has increased dramatically.

Ground loops are a typical source of unwanted noise in electrical and electric circuits, and they can cause them to fail. When two connected terminals of a circuit have differing ground potentials, a ground loop is generated. Current flows in the interconnection as a result of this potential difference, resulting in offset errors. Ground loops are interrupted by digital isolators, which ensure that all circuits have the same ground potential. They interrupt the galvanic path between different ground potentials while allowing analog signals to pass through loops.

Restraint: Digital isolators' inability to pass low-frequency signals without modulators

High-frequency signals are typically transmitted via digital isolators. Modulators are required when low-frequency signals must be sent. The use of digital isolators in many applications is limited as a result of this. Low-frequency data cannot get through the isolation layer of capacitive/magnetic digital isolators, hence modulators are used with them when the frequency range is between 0 and 100 Kbps. This could raise the cost of components used in digital isolators, stifling the market's growth.

Opportunity: Automobile electrification.

The worldwide automotive sector is undergoing enormous transformations in order to reduce its environmental effect. The electrification of vehicle powertrains, which ranges from the installation of start/stop switches to the introduction of fully battery-powered electric vehicles, is commonly seen as a means of moving the global automotive industry toward real sustainability. Electric vehicles are the backbone of the low-pollution automobile industry, and they may dramatically reduce vehicle carbon dioxide emissions. Governments from all around the world are taking steps and developing rules to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles.

Challenge: Global Digital isolators are more expensive than optocouplers.

In terms of propagation delays, data speeds, and noise reduction, digital isolators outperform analog isolators. Digital isolators, on the other hand, are more expensive than optocouplers. As a result, optocouplers are frequently employed as low-cost isolation solutions for slow digital signal transmission.

The Digital Isolator Market is segmented as follows:

Global Digital Isolator Market By Data Rate

Up to 25 Mbps

25 – 75 Mbps

Above 75 Mbps

By Channel

2 Channel

4 Channel

6 Channel

8 Channel

Others

By Isolation Type

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive

By Application

Gate Drivers

DC/DC Converters

Analog to Digital Converters

USD and Other Communication Ports

CAN Isolation

Others

By Vertical

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive

Telecommunications

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

