A financial expert and an engineer launch Your Coffee & Tea Essentials to provide a unique perspective on these popular drinks

A financial expert and a professional engineer have teamed up to launch Your Coffee & Tea Essentials. A website that covers anything related to coffee and tea, like the history of these drinks and how to make them at home, from the unique perspective of an engineer and a financial expert!

“As per the National Coffee Association (NCA) coffee is the drink of choice for 66 percent of Americans while 56% of coffee drinkers buy coffee away from home up to 3 times per week,” Nick says.

“With today’s prices, many coffee drinkers can spend close to $1,000 per year on coffee alone, and this number can double when you consider the coffee habits of the entire household. We’d like to help people realize they can save a lot of money while improving their coffee quality by making their own coffee at home. Helping people come up with such realisations is what our site is all about.” Nick continues.

“Buying coffee or tea from shops every day also poses a great impact on the environment” Felipe adds. “Through our website, we also try to raise awareness of the environmental impacts of the coffee and tea industries, and how the consumer can help minimize these impacts.”

The Coffee & Tea Essentials team wants to bring attention to the fact that it’s okay to spend money on proper coffee or tea equipment, because even expensive espresso machines can pay for themselves within 1-2 years, when compared to buying coffee every day. This also helps keep those pesky single-use cups away from the landfills.

“We acquire coffee and tea gear using our own means to test them out, to ensure the information we provide to our readers is as accurate as possible and based on real experience” Nick states.

When it comes to tea, the Coffee & Tea Essentials team notes there is a lack of quality tea related articles. Some of these are not always accurate, can overstate the benefits of drinking various teas and herbal infusions, and at worst, can recommend products that can be harmful to one's health.

For example, coffee has the bad reputation of being acidic, but it is shocking to know that some bottled teas can be over 1,000 times more acidic than coffee!!

“I’m not a nutritionist, but I’m a technical person, and through my 10-year engineering career I’ve learned to refer to the scientific literature when I make any claims” Felipe notes.

“When doing research for content, I’ve come to realize that you have to be careful with what is stated online. I’ve found many egregious claims online, and I’m in a bit of a crusade to put an end to that. We aim for our site to be a trusted source of information when it comes to health-related content - and anything else that is coffee and tea for the matter.”

The Your Coffee & Tea team invites people to explore the website. Both coffee and tea drinkers will find that this website will provide a wealth of information that will help improve the quality of these popular drinks, while keeping the cost low and being kind towards the planet.

