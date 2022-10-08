Roseland Spinal reveals secrets to treating pain, preventing back surgery, and improving the overall quality of life.

Roseland Spinal rehabilitation center specializes in advanced technology and non-surgical treatments to boost optimal health and wellness.

At a time when people barely have time to spare for personal care due to the weight of responsibilities, their health and wellness continue to suffer. This neglect leads to back pain, sciatica, joint pain, scoliosis, weight issues, inflammation, headaches, migraines, and more. Left untreated, these ailments become lifelong struggles that cause immense pain and discomfort and can even prevent people from functioning optimally in their day-to-day life. In some cases, invasive treatment solutions like surgery have been required to remedy these conditions.

With so many people struggling with these health issues every day, Dr. John Capriglione of Roseland Spinal Rehabilitation Center steps in to offer non-surgical solutions that leverage advanced technology to help the body restore itself back to optimal health and wellness. Roseland Spinal is a multi-specialty rehabilitation center that offers chiropractic care, non-surgical spinal decompression therapy, physical therapy, acupuncture, cold laser therapy, and nutritional therapy.

Dr. John, a chiropractor shares that the average person spends about eight hours of their day on their computer or phone, which leads to text neck from looking down at computers and cell phones. These are issues that can all be corrected through chiropractic care and physical therapy combined with lifestyle changes. Chiropractic care provides proper spine adjustments that relieve aches or pains, keep the body in alignment and boost physical and mental function. Staff at Roseland Spinal are committed to ensuring each person leaves the facility feeling better than when they walked in.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for those seeking ongoing wellness and pain relief from chronic diseases and conditions, injuries, and accidents. We utilize special pain relieving non-surgical treatments to achieve this.”

Roseland Spinal Rehabilitation center reveals that a misaligned spine leads to stress responses in the body that lead to these chronic diseases and conditions. Even the slightest misalignment causes an imbalance in which the stress hormone, cortisol, is released and the immune system is suppressed. Studies have shown the efficiency of chiropractic care in adjusting stress response and providing additional health benefits like improved immunity.

Along with this, Roseland Spinal also offers nutritional therapy, helping people through their weight loss journey. Dr. John has personally undergone this treatment and shares that through detoxification, proper eating, and good nutritional supplements, he was able to manage his weight. He curated a comprehensive 11-week detoxification weight loss program at Roseland Spinal that has transformed many lives.

Roseland Spinal also shares information on its services and treatment programs via social media and detailed videos on YouTube. Dr. John and the staff at Roseland Spinal are dedicated to helping people understand the importance of putting their health first. People must prioritize their health above all else, no matter how busy things get.

Roseland Spinal strives to make advanced technology and non-surgical treatments accessible and affordable.

