BK Blossom Beauty Set To Host a Sip and See Open House Party

Queens-based beauty and wellness spa, BK Blossom Beauty, announces plans for its Sip and See Open House Party and personalized VIP spa experience for new and returning clients

Josette Fleury and the rest of the team at BK Blossom Beauty and Wellness Spa are celebrating women in the month of October with amazing deals to help customers in and around Queens look good and confident without paying through their noses. In a related development, the beauty and well solutions provider recently announced plans to launch the Self Care Pink Box on October 22, 2022, at the Sip & See Open House Party. It will serve as a door prize for the first 22 RSVP’d guests.

“In my humble opinion: diets don’t work, but the powerful and most effective wellness program at BK Blossom Beauty does.” - Josette Fleury, founder of BK Blossom Beauty.

Studies have revealed that millions of women in different parts of the world battle issues that often center around their bodies and appearance. Over the years, a good number of solutions providers have emerged to cater to the needs of clients. However, a mompreneur and certified body sculptor has been able to raise the bar in delivering body sculpting and beauty services through BK Blossom Beauty, as substantiated by the lineup of activities and solutions released in the month of October.

BK Blossom Beauty & Wellness Spa has been described as the self-care haven helping clients enjoy its range of amazing treatments such as, laser Lipo, Infrared Sauna, a hot body treatment or full body ice sculpting treatment, offering a 22% off on spa body treatments through the Power of Fall offer. There is also the Sip and See Open House and Ribbon Cutting scheduled to hold on October 22. Other activities and deals in the month include Think Fall - a face mask with an infrared Sauna Session, Fall Equinox to encourage people and self-care enthusiasts to take cue from the spiritual and use this season to help find the balance one needs, with a 30 min foot soak and chair massage. BK Blossom Beauty has also introduced “Leaf Your Troubles Behind”, a therapeutic infrared red light, body rub and hot body treatment.

For further information about the range of fun and healing activities organized for the month of October as well as the range of solutions offered, visit - https://www.brooklynblossom.com/. BK Blossom Beauty can also be found across social media, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @bkblossom.

About BK Blossom Beauty

BK Blossom Beauty is a NYC-based body spa founded by Josette Fleury, a 4x Certified Body Sculptor, with over two decades of experience as an educator. She currently specializes in body sculpting and beauty services, offering non-invasive body sculpting solutions and detox programs with zero downtime. Headquartered in Ridgewood NY, the facility offers pain-free fat reduction treatments, cellulite reduction, non-invasive laser lipo, sauna detox, and a host of other top-notch beauty solutions.

Media Contact

Company Name: BK Blossom Beauty

Contact Person: Josette Fleury

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9293521048

Country: United States

Website: https://www.brooklynblossom.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: BK Blossom Beauty Set To Host a Sip and See Open House Party