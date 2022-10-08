Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Somerset Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022, in the 600 block of Somerset Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:03 pm, the suspects gained entry into an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/prYxMYnelpI

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

