Macao receives four awards at PATA Gold Awards 2022 ceremony held today (October 7)

MACAU, October 7 - Macao was awarded with one Grand Award and three Gold Awards at the PATA Gold Awards 2022, organized by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). Among the local awardees, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) received a PATA Gold Award in Marketing Campaign for its Macao Week promotion conducted in Mainland China, while the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Wynn Macau and Sands China were bestowed with awards for initiatives in different areas of Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

The PATA Gold Awards 2022 presentation was held today (October 7) in an online live ceremony, with MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes joining PATA Chief Executive Officer Liz Ortiguera to reveal the list of this year’s awardees.

Macao tourism industry received one of the two Grand Awards and three of the 23 Gold Awards presented this year by PATA, in this initiative that aims to recognize exceptional and innovative initiatives in the different areas of Marketing, as well as Sustainability and Social Responsibility in tourism.

Macao Week distinguished with PATA Gold Award for Marketing Campaign

MGTO received this year’s Marketing Campaign (National-Asia) PATA Gold Award for its large-scale roadshow Macao Week conducted in Mainland China in 2021 that successfully drove awareness to the destination through an online and offline promotional offensive. Organized as part of the city’s efforts to revive the local tourism and economy, last year the mega roadshow showcased Macao as a healthy, safe and glamourous travel destination in Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Chongqing. Overall, the five stops of the campaign attracted 1.9 million visitors onsite, along with 560 million online views and stimulated a total tourism spending of MOP341 million, generated from special offers, such as bookings of air tickets, hotel accommodation, and more.

Among the other Macao winners, Wynn Macau was awarded with this year’s PATA Grand Award in Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility for its “Wynn Sustainable Initiatives”. The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies received the PATA Gold Award for Human Capital Development Initiative with “A decade of effort in nurturing entrepreneurs: A case of IFTM in Macao SAR” and Sands China’s “City of Gourmet - Youth Development and Integration Program” got a PATA Gold Award in the category of Youth Empowerment Initiative.

136 entries from 56 organizations from around the world

PATA Gold Awards 2022 received a total of 136 entries from 56 organizations and individuals worldwide, including six from Macao. The winners were selected by 12 independent judges from around the world.

The PATA Gold Awards aim to set standards for excellence and innovation in the tourism industry across the Asia-Pacific. MGTO supports the awards since 1995, as a contribution to help foster a sustainable tourism industry in the region. For decades, PATA and its organized events have been a significant platform for Macao to connect with the global travel trade and raise its destination profile in the world.

More information about this year’s PATA Gold Awards winners available at: https://www.pata.org/pata-gold-awards