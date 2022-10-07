Submit Release
Ká Hó Height Barbecue Park temporarily closed for repair and enhancement works

MACAU, October 7 - To optimise the barbecue area of the Ká Hó Height Barbecue Park and to install additional children’s play facilities, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out the maintenance and enhancement works from 10 October, closing relevant areas during the construction period.

The barbecue area of the Ká Hó Height Barbecue Park has been in use for many years. Various degrees of ground settlement, unevenness and damage are found to affect the normal use and safety of the barbecue area and thus require maintenance. At the same time, the children’s play area of the park will also be optimised with additional facilities such as swings.

The works are expected to be completed by the end of November. Relevant areas will be enclosed during the construction period. IAM reminds the public not to enter the construction area so as to avoid accidents. For enquiries, please call IAM’s Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676.

