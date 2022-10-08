Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with German State Secretary Michaelis

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today by phone with German State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, and thanked Germany for its continued military, financial, and humanitarian support for Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the need for the world to reject Russia’s sham referenda and expressed appreciation for Germany’s global leadership in holding Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine, including through the EU’s 8th sanctions package. Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Michaelis also discussed mutual priorities on the PRC and Afghanistan.