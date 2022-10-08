SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Chief Executive Officer Bill Cheney Honored with Prestigious Herb Wegner Memorial Award by National Credit Union Foundation

Award recognizes service to the credit union movement and commitment to improve Members' financial well-being

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the nation's fifth largest credit union and the largest credit union dedicated to serving school employees and their families, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Bill Cheney has been named one of four honorees of the 34th annual Herb Wegner Award, the credit union movement's highest national honor, presented by the National Credit Union Foundation (NCUF), the charitable arm of the U.S. credit union movement. The award is a symbol of human service, and is presented to individuals who represent a dedication to advancing the cooperative values of the credit union movement and improving the financial lives of credit union members. It is named in honor of Herb Wegner, who was credited with advancing credit unions into America's mainstream and reaching millions more consumers worldwide with cooperative services.

The award will be presented during the NCUF's annual fundraising event on February 27, 2023, in Washington, D.C., which highlights the Foundation's impact and work to improve people's financial lives through credit unions. In addition to Cheney, three other credit union industry leaders will receive an Outstanding Individual Achievement Award, including Linda Bodie, Chief Executive Officer + Innovator of Element Federal Credit Union (W.V.); Brian Branch, former President and CEO of the World Council of Credit Unions; and Winona Nava, President/CEO of Guadalupe Credit Union (N.M.).

"I'm honored to receive this award from the National Credit Union Foundation, and to be part of the credit union movement that helps Members and their families achieve financial well-being, not just in the United States, but around the world. The award's namesake, Herb Wegner, provided an example of leadership to which we all aspire," said Cheney. "I share this achievement with colleagues who have mentored me throughout my career, as well as my friends and family who support me."

In making the announcement, Gigi Hyland, executive director of the National Credit Union Foundation, said, "Through their vision, leadership and commitment to the cooperative principles, [these award winners] have had – and continue to have – an immeasurable impact on financial well-being at a global level. By celebrating their storied achievements, the Foundation seeks to catalyze all of us to do as much as we can to ensure everyone can achieve financial freedom through credit unions."

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $29 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

