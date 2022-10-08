Su-vastika – The first start-up in India to get Star Export House Certificate is here

Su-vastika Systems Private Limited (Gurugram, Haryana) became the first start-up in India to get recognized as a Star Export House from the Government of India

Su-vastika Systems Private Limited (Gurugram, Haryana), has earned recognition as a Star Export House from the Government of India on the basis of its export performance. This makes the company the first startup in the hardware sector to get the certification.

Khushbhoo Sachdev CEO of the company said “I am proud to announce that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Government of India) has recognized Su-vastika Systems Private limited as a star exporter.”

She further disclosed that presently the company is exporting the best quality power solutions to several countries and helping India transition to better and greener power solutions.

Su-vastika is a Gurugram-based power company that is rapidly expanding into the space of energy by bringing technology-driven products based on cutting-edge patented technology. Their power storage solution is driving India towards a more sustainable future.

With an exceptional team of experts from a variety of industries, led by Khushboo Sachdev, the company aims to disrupt and transform the solar energy and backup sector.

As a specialist in the power storage and power generation field, Su-vastika develops solutions that aid in resolving power storage challenges.

The company’s offers include a solar inverter capable of handling both off-grid and on-grid solar electricity. In addition, they offer single-phase high-capacity inverter/ups systems, hybrid off-grid Solar inverters/UPS, PCU storage solutions, solar panels, online UPS, and residential UPS.

The company’s solar energy storage solutions are now capable of meeting the energy needs of households, businesses, and even larger organizations. They have a significant presence in places such as Africa, the Middle East, and South-East Asia.

To capture global markets, their goal is to develop increasingly sophisticated technology and make progressive adjustments. Su-vastika has created an EV charger for automobiles. With isolated transformers, this technology has been developed.

Media Contact

Company Name: Su-vastika Systems Pvt Ltd

Contact Person: Khushboo Sachdev

Email: Send Email

Country: India

Website: Suvastika.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Su-vastika - The first start-up in India to get Star Export House Certificate is here