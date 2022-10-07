Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 800 Block of Barnaby Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:48 am, the suspects and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired at the victim. No injuries were reported. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and a vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/XxJj26HldbA

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.